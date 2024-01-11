Top Stories
Austin Butler & Barry Keoghan Get Support From Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson at 'Masters of the Air' World Premiere

Austin Butler & Barry Keoghan Get Support From Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson at 'Masters of the Air' World Premiere

The cast of Masters of the Air showed up in force for the Apple TV+ series’ world premiere on Wednesday (January 10) in Los Angeles.

Stars including Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan posed on the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre, and they were in good company.

Executive producer Tom Hanks was there to show support, and he was joined by wife Rita Wilson and their sons Chet and Truman. They were also joined by famed director and fellow executive producer Steven Spielberg.

With so many stars on the red carpet for the premiere of the World War II limited series, we pulled together pics for you to easily peruse. Head inside to check them out!

Ben Radcliffe

Rafferty Law

Nate Mann

Dee Rees

Director Dee Rees

Callum Turner

Callum Turner

Barry Keoghan

Anthony Boyle

Austin Butler

Branden Cook

Ryan Fleck

Director Ryan Fleck

Matt Gavan

David Shields

John Orloff

Co-Executive Producer John Orloff

Elliot Warren

Jonas Moore

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Executive Producer Tom Hanks with Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson with sons Chet and Truman

Josiah Cross

Kai Alexander

Sawyer Spielberg

Elliott Ross

Donald Miller

Writer Donald Miller

Phillip Lewitski

Sawyer Spielberg with wife Raye Levine

Sawyer Spielberg with wife Raye Levine

Masters of the Air premieres on Apple TV+ on January 26. Press play on the trailer!

