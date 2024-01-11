Austin Butler & Barry Keoghan Get Support From Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson at 'Masters of the Air' World Premiere
The cast of Masters of the Air showed up in force for the Apple TV+ series’ world premiere on Wednesday (January 10) in Los Angeles.
Stars including Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan posed on the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre, and they were in good company.
Executive producer Tom Hanks was there to show support, and he was joined by wife Rita Wilson and their sons Chet and Truman. They were also joined by famed director and fellow executive producer Steven Spielberg.
With so many stars on the red carpet for the premiere of the World War II limited series, we pulled together pics for you to easily peruse. Head inside to check them out!
Keep reading to find out more…
Keep scrolling to see photos of the full cast at the premiere of Masters of the Air…
Ben Radcliffe
Rafferty Law
Nate Mann
Director Dee Rees
Callum Turner
Barry Keoghan
Anthony Boyle
Austin Butler
Branden Cook
Director Ryan Fleck
Matt Gavan
David Shields
Co-Executive Producer John Orloff
Elliot Warren
Jonas Moore
Executive Producer Tom Hanks with Rita Wilson
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson with sons Chet and Truman
Josiah Cross
Kai Alexander
Sawyer Spielberg
Elliott Ross
Writer Donald Miller
Phillip Lewitski
Sawyer Spielberg with wife Raye Levine
Masters of the Air premieres on Apple TV+ on January 26. Press play on the trailer!
We’ve got even more pics from the premiere in the gallery…