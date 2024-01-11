30 TV Shows Are Ending in 2024 (So Far)

We’re recapping all of the TV shows that are ending this year, and another was just added to this list today.

FYI: Some of these shows were announced to be ending in 2023, however, some were announced to be ending in 2022 but got delayed due to the strikes. The newest addition is a show that will be airing it’s final season this winter.

So far, ABC, CBS, NBC, and more, as well as streaming services including Netflix and Hulu have all announced some fan favorite programs that are coming to an end.

We’ve compiled a list of the biggest names and are sharing them here.

Keep reading to see every TV show ending this year (so far)…