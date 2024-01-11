'Back to Black' Biopic Trailer - Watch Marisa Abela Become Amy Winehouse

Marisa Abela becomes Amy Winehouse in the first trailer for the forthcoming musical biopic Back to Black.

The trailer, which arrived on Thursday (January 11), captures some of the soaring highs and lows of Amy‘s career and her time in the public eye before her tragic death at the age of 27 in 2011.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I want to be remembered for just being me,” the actress says while the song that inspired the movie’s title plays in the background.

The movie also stars Lesley Manville, Jack O’Connell and Eddie Marsan. It was directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.

We got quite a bit of footage of Marisa filming the movie in early 2023.

Back to Black premieres in the U.K. and Ireland on April 12 and in the U.S. on May 10.

Did you see that Amy‘s father recently addressed a major misconception about the late singer, who is still missed today. He also responded to Marisa being cast to play his daughter.

Press play on the Back to Black trailer below…