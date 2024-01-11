Kali Uchis Reveals She's Pregnant With First Child With Partner Don Toliver in Music Video - Watch!
Kali Uchis is pregnant!
The 29-year-old superstar shared a music video featuring the songs “Tu Corazón Es Mío” and “Diosa” from her Spanish album Orquídeas, where she showed off her baby bump alongside partner Don Toliver.
“Starting our family ❤️🩹 don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you,” she wrote on her Instagram.
The first half of the video features the couple in a kitchen with sentimental footage of themselves as children, along with going to an ultrasound and the couple dancing in a kitchen.
Later on, they go for a ride into to a new location, where Kali Uchis dances in front of a sunset as the camera showcases her pregnant belly. The video ends with the singer on the sand, with the waves forming what appears to be a family tree.
The couple confirmed their relationship back in 2021. Congratulations to the happy family!