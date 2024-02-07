Wed, 07 February 2024 at 11:53 am
Source Reveals If King Charles Wants to Reconcile with Prince Harry & Have Relationship with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is already leaving London, England after his brief meeting with his father, King Charles, who announced his cancer diagnosis this week.
Now, a source is speaking out about what happened during Prince Harry‘s brief meeting with his father, if they’ll fully reconcile, if the King wants to reconcile with Meghan Markle, and if there’s a future for Prince William and Prince Harry.
Keep reading to find out more…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: EG, Extended, King Charles, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Slideshow