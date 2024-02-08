Robert De Niro Shares Rare New Photo of Baby Gia, Says She Resembles Him as a Child & Talks Parenting

Robert De Niro is showing off his youngest daughter Gia.

The 80-year-old Killers of the Flower Moon actor welcomed Gia with partner Tiffany Chen in May 2023. She’s now coming up on 10 months old, and he sees an incredible family resemblance when comparing her to his own baby pictures.

He opened up about his experience with fatherhood and his shared resemblance with Gia while showing off his youngest in a very rare photo.

Keep reading to find out more…

Robert shared a photo of himself cradling baby Gia with People. The publication paired it with a black-and-white photo of himself with his dad.

He said that he sees “a lot of similarity” in the two images. In fact, he added that his second-youngest daughter Helen, 12, also resembles him.

“It reminds me of my two youngest little girls,” he said. “I see it also in one of my grandkids.”

The actor had more to say about his youngest, who he described as “such an adorable baby.”

“[When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment,” he gushed.

Robert had even more to say about fatherhood at his age last month. He also shared how he and Tiffany manage co-parenting their little one.

If you weren’t aware, Robert is one of several Hollywood stars who has welcomed a child after 50.