Thu, 08 February 2024 at 1:09 am

Jesse Williams & Girlfriend Ciarra Pardo Enjoy Rare Date Night at Sushi Restaurant in WeHo

Jesse Williams & Girlfriend Ciarra Pardo Enjoy Rare Date Night at Sushi Restaurant in WeHo

Jesse Williams is enjoying a very rare night out with his girlfriend.

The 42-year-old Grey’s Anatomy alum and girlfriend Ciarra Pardo stepped out for a low-key dinner date at the exclusive sushi restaurant Sushi Park on Wednesday night (February 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their night out, Jesse wore a green jacket over a black hoodie and black pants while Ciarra wore a red coat, black sweater, and jeans.

It’s not clear how long Jesse has been dating Ciarra, but he’s definitely known her for a long time. She was referred to as his “longtime girlfriend” in court documents as part of his custody battle with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee back in February 2022, according to Radar Online.

One of the last times they were spotted out together was back in June 2023.

In a recent interview, Jesse explained why he assigns his kids his “own” homework.

