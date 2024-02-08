Johnny Galecki Gets Married & Welcomes a Daughter in Secret - Learn More About His Wife Morgan!

Surprise: Johnny Galecki is a married man!

The 48-year-old Big Bang Theory actor revealed that he married his wife Morgan in secret. What’s more, the couple welcomed their first child, Johnny‘s second.

We did a bit of digging to tell you more about the happy family.

Read more about Johnny Galecki’s surprising big news…

Johnny confirmed the news in an interview with Architectural Digest. The publication was light on details. However, they featured several new photos of the Hollywood star with his wife.

A timeline for their wedding and pregnancy was not revealed. However, the outlet noted that the husband and wife welcomed their daughter Oona Evelena sometime after their AD photoshoot. Morgan was pregnant at the time.

Who is Morgan? She was introduced in the interview as Morgan Galecki. We’re not sure about her maiden name so have had a hard time tracking down too much information.

However, she made her Instagram debut with Johnny during a trip to Disney World in January 2023. That is just over two years after the actor split from his longtime girlfriend Alaina Meyer.

He and Alana share a son named Avery, who was born in 2019.

Johnny is committed to privacy and keeps his children out of the press. While Avery appeared in one of the AD photos, he wore a mask to cover his face.

Avery also joined Johnny and Morgan for their Disney trip last year.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more!

If you were unaware, Johnny previously dated his Big Bang Theory costar Kaley Cuoco. See what she had to say about filming love scenes together after their split.

You might also want to check out these other secrets from the set of the hit show.