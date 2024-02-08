Jason Isbell & Wife Amanda Shires Divorce After Over a Decade of Marriage

Country singer and actor Jason Isbell is breaking up with longtime wife Amanda Shires.

People confirmed that Jason, filed for divorce in December 2023.

At the time of their split, the couple was days shy of celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary. However, they’ve been open about discussing marital struggles in the past and were last seen on the red carpet together in March of 2023.

They share an eight-year-old daughter named Mercy.

Neither star appears to have publicly commented on their separation. We’ll let you know if we learn more.

Jason attended the Grammys earlier this month on his own. He won two awards at the ceremony – Best Americana Roots Song and Best Americana Album. The star recently appeared in Killers of the Flower Moon, which is nominated for multiple awards at the 2024 Oscars.

We wish them family well moving forward.

