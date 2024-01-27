Robert De Niro on Fatherhood & Welcoming a New Child at 80: 'It's Wondrous'

Robert De Niro is reflecting on being a dad.

The 80-year-old actor welcomed his daughter Gia, whom he shares with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, in 2023. Robert has six other children.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star recently shared what fatherhood means to him.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It feels great,” Robert told AARP. “Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It’s wondrous.”

Regarding his 9-month-old daughter, he continued, “When she gets older—who knows. “But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing.”

As a father of seven, Robert appears to have parenting mastered!

