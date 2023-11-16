Top Stories
Tristan Thompson Explains Why He Repeatedly Cheated on Khloe Kardashian, Fans React

Tristan Thompson Explains Why He Repeatedly Cheated on Khloe Kardashian, Fans React

'The Crown' Season 6 Reviews Might Not Be What You're Expecting...

'The Crown' Season 6 Reviews Might Not Be What You're Expecting...

Thu, 16 November 2023 at 12:17 pm

15 Stars Who Welcomed Kids After the Age of 50 (& The Oldest Was Nearly 90!)

Continue Here »

15 Stars Who Welcomed Kids After the Age of 50 (& The Oldest Was Nearly 90!)

Robert De Niro surprised a lot of fans when he announced that he had welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.

This wasn’t Robert‘s first child. He has six other children from previous relationships!

However, he’s hardly the oldest celebrity to welcome a baby later in life – in fact the oldest was actually 89!

We’re rounding up some of the biggest stars who have welcomed children later in life.

Head inside to find out which stars had kids later in their lives…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, George Clooney, Janet Jackson, Mick Jagger, Robert De Niro, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images