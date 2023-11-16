15 Stars Who Welcomed Kids After the Age of 50 (& The Oldest Was Nearly 90!)

Robert De Niro surprised a lot of fans when he announced that he had welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.

This wasn’t Robert‘s first child. He has six other children from previous relationships!

However, he’s hardly the oldest celebrity to welcome a baby later in life – in fact the oldest was actually 89!

We’re rounding up some of the biggest stars who have welcomed children later in life.

Head inside to find out which stars had kids later in their lives…