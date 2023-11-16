8 PBS TV Shows & Specials Get Premiere Dates!

This week, PBS officially released its winter programming schedule, which includes some fan favorite TV shows returning in just a few weeks!

Fans can look forward to some TV specials as well.

Keep reading to find out more…

See the full list of winter premieres on PBS from January until March 2024

Finding Your Roots (season 10) –Tuesday, January 2

All Creatures Great and Small (season 4) – Sunday, January 7

Miss Scarlet and the Duke (season 4) – Sunday, January 7,

Nature “Big Little Journeys” – Wednesday, January 10

Gospel Live! Presented by Henry Louis Gates Jr. – Friday, February 9

Gospel – Monday, February12

Call the Midwife (season 13) – Sunday, March 17

Nolly on Masterpiece – Sunday, March 17

