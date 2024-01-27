'The Boys' Star Erin Moriarty Slams Megyn Kelly for Claims That She's Had Plastic Surgery

Erin Moriarty is responding after Megyn Kelly alleged that she had plastic surgery.

The 29-year-old The Boys star was the subject of scrutiny on the January 17 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, as the 53-year-old host referred to plastic surgery as a “social illness” and used Erin as an example of “an obsession of turning yourself into this fake version of yourself.”

Megyn then presented a then-and-now comparison of Erin‘s face, calling her a “nice beautiful, natural gal” before commenting on a more recent photo.

“I thought it was just an AI-generated face… but apparently it’s real,” Megyn said about the actress. “She’s done this to herself.”

On Friday (January 26), Erin took to Instagram to bash Megyn‘s commentary on her appearance.

“This is something I truly never anticipated writing,” Erin began. “We’re all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things… To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified.”

The star then explained that while Megyn claimed to use a photo of her from a year ago, the “before” image “had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE.”

Regarding the “after” photo, Erin stated that she “got my make up done that day and it involves major contouring and I remember leaving and feeling pretty.”

Erin continued, “This is becoming harassment. This is becoming false news,” before informing her followers that she will not be sharing personal posts on Instagram any longer due to hateful comments she’s been receiving.

“It’s broken my heart,” she wrote. “You’ve broken my heart. You’ve lost the privilege of this account. so, you can believe whatever you want. But there’s no excuse for these horrific allegations, the verbal abuse that I have had to delete, and genuinely false information that is being used to perpetuate a message that is exhibitionist feminism.”

Erin concluded her lengthy post by slamming the former Fox News commentator one more time.

“You never know what someone is going through, social media is a platform that is not representative of a whole person, and irregardless [sic] there is no excuse for the words that have been spoken directly to me or about me. shame on you Megyn Kelly. shame on you, Fox News (vought incarnate). implying that my photo is reflective of women being in a worse place is as false as my conviction in saying that if you resigned, you would be leaving women in a better place,” she wrote.

