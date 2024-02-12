Top Stories
Every Celeb at Super Bowl 2024: 75+ Stars Spotted at Big Game in Vegas

Every Celeb at Super Bowl 2024: 75+ Stars Spotted at Big Game in Vegas

Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Kiss After Super Bowl Win - Every Photo &amp; Video!

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss After Super Bowl Win - Every Photo & Video!

Beyonce Announces 'Renaissance' Act 2 &amp; New Music Release Date!

Beyonce Announces 'Renaissance' Act 2 & New Music Release Date!

2 Streakers at Super Bowl 2024: See Photos &amp; Video of Moment Not Shown on TV

2 Streakers at Super Bowl 2024: See Photos & Video of Moment Not Shown on TV

Mon, 12 February 2024 at 2:11 am

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Blake Lively Being at Super Bowl While He Watched at Home

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Blake Lively Being at Super Bowl While He Watched at Home

Ryan Reynolds unfortunately did not make it to the 2024 Super Bowl, but his wife Blake Lively did!

The 36-year-old actress was in attendance alongside Taylor Swift as they cheered on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs to a win.

While he seemingly stayed home with the kids, his presence was shown for those also watching the big game from home as the Deadpool 3 trailer debuted!

Ryan took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Deadpool on the screen in the background, and posed a question about Blake.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?” he jokingly captioned the photo. LOL!

One person commented, “Before I snitch where did she tell u she was going 🤣”

Another fan joked, “She’s TSwift’s wife tonight, bud”

In case you somehow missed it, check out the first Deadpool & Wolverine (aka Deadpool 3) teaser trailer!

Find out who else joined Blake and Taylor at the Chiefs game…
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan reynolds jokes about watching super bowl at home while blake lively attends 01
ryan reynolds jokes about watching super bowl at home while blake lively attends 02
ryan reynolds jokes about watching super bowl at home while blake lively attends 03
ryan reynolds jokes about watching super bowl at home while blake lively attends 04
ryan reynolds jokes about watching super bowl at home while blake lively attends 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Super Bowl, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds