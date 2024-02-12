Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Blake Lively Being at Super Bowl While He Watched at Home

Ryan Reynolds unfortunately did not make it to the 2024 Super Bowl, but his wife Blake Lively did!

The 36-year-old actress was in attendance alongside Taylor Swift as they cheered on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs to a win.

While he seemingly stayed home with the kids, his presence was shown for those also watching the big game from home as the Deadpool 3 trailer debuted!

Ryan took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Deadpool on the screen in the background, and posed a question about Blake.

“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?” he jokingly captioned the photo. LOL!

One person commented, “Before I snitch where did she tell u she was going 🤣”

Another fan joked, “She’s TSwift’s wife tonight, bud”

In case you somehow missed it, check out the first Deadpool & Wolverine (aka Deadpool 3) teaser trailer!

