Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

Taylor Swift is at the 2024 Super Bowl to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and she’s joined by celebrity friends and family members in her private suite!

The 34-year-old singer has been in attendance at many of Travis‘ game during the football season and she flew back to the U.S. from Tokyo, Japan just to be at the game.

Taylor just performed four shows on the Eras Tour and will be heading to Australia after the game to resume her tour.

Instead of flying directly from Tokyo to Las Vegas, Taylor first flew to Los Angeles and then took a flight from Burbank to Vegas right before the game. She was spotted arriving at Allegiant Stadium two hours ahead of the game and she mingled with friends in her suite while watching the practice session.

