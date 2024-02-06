What Time Do Taylor Swift's Shows in Japan Start? First Concerts of 2024 Are About to Happen!

Taylor Swift is getting ready to hit the stage for her first show on The Eras Tour in 2024 and fans all around the world are going to be waiting for updates from the Japan shows.

The 34-year-old singer will be playing four shows at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The shows begin on Wednesday, February 7 and run through Saturday, February 10.

Japan is 14 hours ahead of New York and the east coast of the United States, so American fans will have to be up in the middle of the night to catch live updates from the shows. The start times are also different than the U.S. leg of the tour, so let us fill you in.

Doors open for the Tokyo shows at 3:30pm and the show is expected to begin at 6:00pm. No opening act has been announced for these four shows, so Taylor is expected to begin the shows promptly at 6:00pm local time.

This means that the shows will begin at 4:00am ET and 1:00am PT on early Wednesday morning.

We won’t know about the surprise songs until about 6:30am ET/3:30am PT each day.

When the tour resumes in Australia one week later, Taylor‘s sets are expected to begin at 8pm local time, which also be 4:00am ET.

