Top Stories
Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite &amp; Identifying All of Her Friends

Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

Super Bowl 2024 Performers List: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer &amp; More Revealed!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers List: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer & More Revealed!

When Did Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

When Did Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 5:19 pm

Nick Bosa Wears Skintight Shirt, Greets Girlfriend on Field During Super Bowl 2024 Pre-Game Practice

Nick Bosa Wears Skintight Shirt, Greets Girlfriend on Field During Super Bowl 2024 Pre-Game Practice

Nick Bosa is putting his muscular physique on display ahead of the big game at the 2024 Super Bowl.

The 26-year-old San Francisco 49ers player was spotted wearing a skintight shirt while arriving on the field for a pre-game practice on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Nick was seen sharing a hug with his girlfriend Lauren Maenner on the field during the practice session.

If you want to know more about Nick‘s dating life, we have all the details about his recent breakup and everything you need to know about his new relationship with Lauren.

Watch all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!

The game is airing on CBS this year and you can also live stream from Paramount+.
Just Jared on Facebook
nick bosa skintight shirt super bowl 01
nick bosa skintight shirt super bowl 01b
nick bosa skintight shirt super bowl 02
nick bosa skintight shirt super bowl 03
nick bosa skintight shirt super bowl 04
nick bosa skintight shirt super bowl 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Super Bowl, Lauren Maenner, Nick Bosa, Super Bowl