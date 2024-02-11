Who Is Nick Bosa Dating? 49ers Player Debuted New Girlfriend in October After a Very Public Breakup

Nick Bosa is considered one of the hottest players in the NFL and fans have been thirsting over him for years, especially after now after seeing his Skims campaign.

So, is the 26-year-old San Francisco 49ers player dating anyone right now or is he single?

Nick was selected second overall by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft after playing college football at Ohio State. He is currently a defensive end for the team.

Head inside to learn more about his love life…

While Nick went through a very public breakup at the end of 2022, he confirmed his new relationship in October 2023.

Nick started dating model Jenna Berman in 2020 and their split was confirmed in November 2022 when she seemingly referenced the breakup in a TikTok video.

On November 21, 2022, Jenna posted a video of herself blowing a kiss to the camera and she captioned in the video, “When he gives you the silent treatment but doesn’t know you can play that game 10x better. Bye forever.”

The post itself was captioned, “We just will never talk again.”

Someone commented, “He will marry someone else :).” Jenna reportedly responded, “Good.”

Nick‘s new relationship with girlfriend Lauren Maenner was actually confirmed by his own mom. She shared a photo of Lauren posing with her older son Joey‘s girlfriend and captioned it, “I love my sons gfs!!!”

Lauren is a Los Angeles-based model who is represented by The Industry Model Management. She has modeled for brands like SKIMS, Juicy Couture, and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. In addition to her work as a model, she’s also an influencer marketing manager and an account manager at a PR firm.

Back in December, Lauren, who is from Philadelphia, shared a photo of herself attending the 49ers’ game against the Eagles.

“Haha this is awkward,” she jokingly captioned the photo, which you can see below.

When asked about his personal life recently, Nick told reporters that he’s “been a hermit for quite some time.”

“I sit on my couch, I fill my Game Ready machine with ice, and I prop my legs up and watch some shows,” Nick said about his post-practice routine. “And then I go to bed at 8:30, and I wake up and get to work.”