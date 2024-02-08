30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (& Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

Amid Taylor Swift‘s legal battle against someone who is tracking her private plane’s every move, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding the celebs who use private jets the most.

Taylor seems to be the celebrity who gets blamed for CO2 emissions from flying on private planes, yet a new study reveals she’s not even in the Top 30 of celebs whose planes emit the most CO2.

MyClimate.org, an organization that allows everyday people to calculate their carbon footprint, has released a list of the celebs whose private jets allegedly emitted the most CO2 in 2003.

You might be surprised by some of the names on this list, but one thing to note is that the celebs themselves might not be responsible for all the flights. As Taylor‘s rep explained when she topped the list in 2022, her plane is often loaned out to other people, so she’s not the one taking all of those flights.

