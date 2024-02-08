Dwayne Johnson & Auli'i Cravalho In Talks for 'Moana 2,' Live-Action Movie Gets New Release Date

Disney surprise announced a Moana sequel this week, and many fans are clamoring for more details!

In the announcement, stars Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho‘s involvement was not revealed, and now we’re finding out more about whether they will reprise their roles or not.

Keep reading to find out more…

Deadline reports that Dwayne is currently in talks to reprise his role of Demigod Maui, “and it’s looking good,” while Auli’i is also in talks to return as Moana, but it’s not as close as Dwayne‘s signing on.

While they are being reported to being in talks to reprise their roles, both stars have taken to Instagram to share the teaser clip, seemingly confirming that they will be back.

In addition to the clip, Auli’i posted another video, with the caption, “when my best friend finds out moana 2 is happening from a Disney animation post and not me…”

The actress used a sound clip of Nicki Minaj saying, “Hoe, the things that you’ve lied about, even pertaining to your mom.”

Dwayne and Auli’i are also executive producing a live-action adaptation of Moana, which is being said to be pushing it’s release date back, from it’s previously revealed June 2025 date. No other date has been revealed at this time. Dwayne is also set to play Maui in the live-action film, while Auli’i will not be playing Moana.

Stay tuned for more updates on both upcoming Moana movies!