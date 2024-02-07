'Moana' Sequel Announced, First Look & 2024 Release Date Revealed!

Disney just dropped a major surprise for Moana fans – a movie sequel is coming!

The upcoming second movie was originally supposed to be a Disney+ series, but will now be released theatrically as a sequel film.

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the exciting news on Wednesday (February 7).

Keep reading to find out more…

“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” he shared in a statement. “And we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November.”

Disney not only announced the animated movie musical, but revealed a first look photo and teaser clip, which you can check out both right here!

The upcoming movie “takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

While not part of the announcement, it appears that Auli’i Cravalho will reprise her voice role of Moana, with Dwayne Johnson back as Maui.

The sequel will also feature new music from The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical writers Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, as well as Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina.

Moana 2 will be released in theaters on November 27th!

In addition, there’s also the live action Moana adaptation, which is scheduled to come out in 2025…