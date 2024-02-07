Disney Invests $1.5 Billion Into Epic Games, Announces Partnership With Fortnite!

Disney is going big with a big franchise!

The Walt Disney Co. and Fortnite‘s Epic Games are joining forces to create a “games and entertainment universe” bringing Disney characters from franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Avatar together, the company confirmed via THR on Wednesday (February 7).

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the partnership in an interview on CNBC earlier in the day.

The new experience will be interoperable with Fortnite and powered by Epic’s Unreal Engine, according to the report.

Disney will make a reported $1.5 billion equity investment into Epic Games to support the multi-year project. Details are still to be revealed.

