Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson & Pedro Pascal In Talks to Share the Screen in a New Rom-Com

Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal are reportedly in talks to share the screen in a new rom-com from director Celine Song.

According to Variety, the new project will be titled Materialists and is based in New York.

The project follows Celine‘s critical hit Past Lives.

Read more about the potentially star-studded new project…

Not much is known about Materialists yet. However, Celine teased that the plot would highlight a relationship between a matchmaker for the wealthy and a man.

