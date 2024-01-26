Pedro Pascal Auditioned for Role in Hit LGBTQ+ Series 'Looking'

Looking was a hit show on HBO that shed light on LGBTQ+ characters and featured a star-studded cast including the likes of Jonathan Groff, Russell Tovey and more. It turns out that it could have also starred Pedro Pascal!

The hit series premiered in 2014 and ran for two seasons. After it was cancelled, a final movie wrapped up the story.

Some details have emerged about the series in a 10th anniversary retrospective post, including details about Pedro‘s audition.

In a GQ retrospective casting director Carmen Cuba and director and executive producer Andrew Haigh explained that there wasn’t a lot of pressure to cast “bigger names” or to only highlight queer talent.

While reflecting on building the cast, Carmen said, “Pedro Pascal was someone we met [for a role on Looking] and from that, I put him on Narcos.”

They didn’t say exactly what happened or what role he was up for. However, Carmen hinted at what might have led to him not being cast.

“The thing with Pedro, it was like he was testing on a million things. So many of these things, as you know in casting, it’s just like scheduling. Does scheduling work? Does the group? Because in this, we were really casting a group,” they explained.

