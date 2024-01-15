Daniel Franzese Talks Possibility of 'Looking' Reboot, Reveals If He & His Co-Stars Would Return

Daniel Franzese is dishing on the possibility of a Looking reboot!

The 45-year-old Mean Girls star portrayed Eddie in the HBO show’s second season, and the series ending movie.

While attending RuPaul’s DragCon UK on Saturday (January 13), the actor commented on the show’s upcoming 10th anniversary since it first premiered and shared whether he and the cast would be down to reprise their roles.

“We’re all pushing on that,” he told Attitude mag about a reboot.

“We love each other,” he added. “It’s an amazing group of people. Everybody on that show was an actor’s actor. We love to rehearse. We love to talk about our characters and plot points and really work on the project.

“If they ever wanted to do another movie, I’m pretty sure all of us would be down.”

Daniel and Frankie J Alvarez recently went to see their co-star Jonathan Groff in his Broadway music Merrily We Roll Along, and he said they talked about a reboot then.

“We all talked about it,” Daniel shared. “We would love to do something again. Who knows? Murray Bartlett now is really huge. Everyone’s doing great. So, it’s a great time to get us all together. I think most of us are free once Jonathan’s out of that show. So get with it HBO.”

Back in October, Looking star Russell Tovey said he begged the show’s creator to bring it back. “He didn’t seem completely closed off to it so who knows?”