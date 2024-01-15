Zawe Ashton Skips Red Carpet, Joins Fiancé Tom Hiddleston Inside at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Top Stories
Mon, 15 January 2024 at 1:29 am

Zawe Ashton shows her support for fiancé Tom Hiddleston at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 39-year-old actress skipped the red carpet for the show, but she was photographed with her beau inside the event.

Tom was nominated at the show for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his work in the Loki TV series. His co-stars Sophia Di Martino and Ke Huy Quan were also nominated for their roles, in the supporting categories, while the show itself picked up a nomination for Best Drama Series. Unfortunately, the Marvel show and cast did not win any of the awards.

In case you missed it, check out photos of Tom and Sophia hitting the red carpet!

The day before, Zawe joined Tom at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party, where she did walk the red carpet with him.

If you forgot, Zawe recently joined the MCU as a new villain – she recently starred in the female hero-led movie The Marvels, as Dar-Benn. Find out what Tom thinks of his love in the film!

Check out more photos in the gallery of Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston at the Critics Choice Awards…
