Sun, 14 January 2024 at 7:32 pm

Tom Hiddleston & Sophia Di Martino Represent 'Loki' at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Tom Hiddleston & Sophia Di Martino Represent 'Loki' at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Tom Hiddleston and his Loki co-star Sophia Di Martino arrive at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

They’re both up for awards tonight: Tom for Best Actor in a Drama Series for the title role in the Marvel/Disney+ show and Sophia for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. By the way, Sophie walked the red carpet with her partner, The White LotusWill Sharpe.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Sophia is wearing Giorgio Armani.
Photos: Getty
