Sun, 14 January 2024 at 7:35 pm

'The Holdovers' Winners Da'Vine Joy Randolph & Dominic Sessa Shine on the Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet

Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa are having a great awards season already!

The co-stars of The Holdovers hit the red carpet alongside fellow star Paul Giamatti at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Early into the ceremony, Da’Vine won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her work as Mary Lamb in the movie. Dominic also won for his work in the project as Angus Tully in the Best Young Actor/Actress category!

Paul is still in the running for the Best Actor award of the evening as Paul Hunham in the movie. Paul also took photos with couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt on the red carpet.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Da’Vine is wearing custom Jovana Louis with Norman Silverman jewelry. Dominic is wearing Celine.
Photos: Getty
