Chelsea Handler Shades Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Joke

Chelsea Handler delivered some shade to her ex Jo Koy during her opening monologue at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

If you don’t know, Jo hosted the 2024 Golden Globes last weekend, and his monologue wasn’t well received.

He told the crowd, “Some I wrote, some other people wrote. Yes, I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me right? Slow down, I wrote some of these and they are the ones you are laughing at.”

During her monologue tonight, Chelsea told a joke about famed director Martin Scorsese and, after the joke landed, she said, “Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it.”

The joke she told? “Unfortunately Martin Scorsese isn’t here tonight, but that’s not going to stop me from letting everyone in this room know that I would toss him around like a little Italian meatball. Thank you for laughing at that, my writers wrote it.”

