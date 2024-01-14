Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Spotted Out With Keeley Hazell After Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Sparks Romance Rumors With Elsie Hewitt

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

America Ferrera Arrives with Husband Ryan Piers Williams at Critics Choice Awards 2024 Ahead of Receiving Special Award

America Ferrera Arrives with Husband Ryan Piers Williams at Critics Choice Awards 2024 Ahead of Receiving Special Award

America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams hit the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 39-year-old actress and the 42-year-old actor also play husband and wife in the Barbie movie!

Speaking of, their on-screen daughter Ariana Greenblatt and director Greta Gerwig were seen arriving for the awards show.

America will be receiving the SeeHer Award, which “honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries.” Her Barbie co-star Margot Robbie is set to present her with the award.

Barbie is also the most nominated film at the awards show, with nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress for Margot, Best Supporting Actress for America, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Young Actor/Actress for Ariana, Best Acting Ensemble, and Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for Greta, among others.

FYI: America is wearing a custom Alberta Ferretti dress with Pomellato jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Greta is wearing a Molly Goddard dress, Tabayer jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes. Ariana is wearing Louis Vuitton with Chopard jewelry.

Browse through the gallery to see 20+ photos of the Barbie stars at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards…
