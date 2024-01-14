Tom Holland Suits Up in Prada on the Critics Choice 2024 Red Carpet

Tom Holland is looking sharp!

The 27-year-old actor hit the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Tom is nominated in the Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television category for his role as Danny Sullivan in Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room.

Other nominees in the category include Matt Bomer, David Oyelowo, Tony Shaloub, Kiefer Sutherland and Steven Yeun.

At the same time, Tom recently spoke out about rumors regarding his relationship.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Tom is wearing Prada.