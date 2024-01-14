Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy & Robert Downey Jr. Arrive in Style for Critics Choice Awards 2024

Top Stories
Sun, 14 January 2024 at 7:16 pm

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. are ready for action at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

The costars walked the red carpet outside the Barker Hangar on Sunday night (January 14) in Santa Monica, Calif.

They both looked sharp in suits. Cillian opted for monochromatic black and left his top button loose, and Robert kept it traditional in a black with a white shirt.

While on the carpet, Robert reunited with a Marvel collaborator – Justin Theroux. If you weren’t aware, Justin wrote the screenplay for Iron Man 2.

Keep reading to find out more…

Oppenheimer is going into the ceremony with 13 nominations, including Best Picture. Cillian is in the running for Best Actor, competing with the likes of Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Colman Domingo (Rustin’). Robert is in the running for Best Supporting Actor alongside the likes of Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Charles Melton (May December) and fellow Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

Best of luck to them all!

Check out the full list of nominations for the awards ceremony tonight.

FYI: Robert is wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Scroll through all of the photos of Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy on the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards in the gallery…
