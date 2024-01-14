Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!

Chris Evans &amp; Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Spotted Out With Keeley Hazell After Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Sparks Romance Rumors With Elsie Hewitt

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 7:15 pm

'The Color Purple' Stars Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, & Colman Domingo Look Fantastic at Critics Choice Awards 2024

The stars of The Color Purple are here at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, and Colman Domingo all hit the red carpet on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

If you didn’t know, Fantasia is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Danielle is up for Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture.

FYI: Danielle is wearing Norman Silverman earings, a Monsoori dress, and Graziela rings and bracelets. Colman is wearing Valentino and Christian Louboutin boots.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!
Photos: Getty Images
