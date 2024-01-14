Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!
There are so many celebs in attendance at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and we have all the red carpet photos for you in one place!
The stars stepped out on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
The show was supposed to be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel, but was moved because of the strikes happening at the venue.
The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!
We’ll be updating this post all night long with more photos, so make sure to check back.
Head inside to check out the full list of celebs on the red carpet…
Keep scrolling to see the full list of celebs on the red carpet…
The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston
The Morning Show’s Reese Witherspoon
The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal
The Diplomat’s Keri Russell
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Tony Shalhoub
Poor Things’ Emma Stone
Past Lives director Celine Song
Maestro and Saltburn’s Carey Mulligan
The Bear’s Abby Elliott
Lessons in Chemistry’s Brie Larson
Barbie’s Will Ferrell
Succession’s Sarah Snook
Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos
David Duchovny
Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James
Loki’s Tom Hiddleston
Nyad’s Jodie Foster
Barbie’s Margot Robbie
American Fiction’s Sterling K. Brown
Meg Ryan
Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan
Poor Things’ Ramy Youssef
Rustin’s Colman Domingo
The Bear’s Lionel Boyce
Dan Levy
Fellow Travelers’ Matt Bomer
Maestro’s Bradley Cooper
The Color Purple’s Fantasia Barrino
Tom Holland
Mandy Moore
Alden Ehrenreich
The Morning Show’s Jon Hamm
May December’s Julianne Moore
Angela Bassett
Beef’s Ali Wong
Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike
Quiz Lady’s Awkwafina
Quiz Lady’s Sandra Oh
Justin Theroux
Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr.
Barbie’s Ariana Greenblatt
Barry’s Bill Hader
Beef’s Steven Yeun
Abigail Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Jesse Plemons
Succession’s Nicholas Braun
Fargo’s Joe Keery
Ava Phillippe
Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Jury Duty’s James Marsden
The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman
Loki’s Sophia Di Martino
Oppenheimer’s Emily Blunt
Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne
Kaley Cuoco
John Krasinski
The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti
Brendan Fraser
Poor Things’ Mark Ruffalo
Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy
The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey
Shrinking’s Jason Segel
Barbie’s America Ferrera
Past Lives’ Greta Lee
Daisy Jones and the Six’s Camila Morrone
Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci
Kiefer Sutherland
Beef’s Young Mazino
Billie Eilish
David Oyelowo and wife Jessica
The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki
Finneas O’Connell
Ariana DeBose
Ke Huy Quan
Saltburn director Emerald Fennell
Henry Winkler
The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan
Reservation Dogs’ Lane Factor
The Bear’s Liza Colon-Zayas
Reservation Dogs’ D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Reservation Dogs’ Devery Jacobs
Mark Ronson
Red carpet host Reece Feldman
American Fiction’s Erika Alexander
Reservation Dogs’ Paulina Alexis
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Cara Jade Myers
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’s Abby Ryder Fortson
Willa Fitzgerald
Bottoms director Emma Seligman
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Kevin Pollak
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Michael Zegen
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Luke Kirby
Wonka’s Calah Lane
Fellow Travelers’ Jelani Alladin
Fellow Travelers producer Robbie Rogers
Fellow Travelers’ Noah J. Ricketts
Murder at the End of the World’s Brit Marling
Giacomo Giannitotti
Star Trek: Strange New World’s Rebecca Romijn
Vanessa Morgan
Star Trek: Strange New World’s Anson Mount
Beef’s Maria Bello
Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Jillian Dion
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Janae Collins
Fargo’s Lamorne Morris
Bottoms’ Rachel Sennott
Star Trek: Picard’s Joseph Lee
The Holdovers’ Dominic Sessa
Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams
Never Have I Ever’s Richa Moorjani
Barbie’s Dua Lipa
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Caroline Aaron
Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson
Jenny Slate
A Small Light’s Billie Boulet
Transformers’ Anthony Ramos
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Marin Hinkle
Oppenheimer’s David Krumholtz
Lenny Kravitz
The Bear’s Matty Matheson
Abbott Elementary’s Chris Perfetti
Star Trek: Strange New World’s Celia Rose Gooding
Rufus Sewell
Ashley Madekwe
The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks
Lessons In Chemistry’s Aja Naomi King
Lessons in Chemistry’s Lewis Pullman
Shrinking’s Jessica Williams
Fellow Travelers’ Allison Williams
Tracee Ellis Ross
The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach
American Fiction’s Jeffrey Wright
Succession’s Kieran Culkin
May December’s Charles Melton
Carla Gugino
Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster
Jon Cryer