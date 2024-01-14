Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!

There are so many celebs in attendance at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and we have all the red carpet photos for you in one place!

The stars stepped out on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The show was supposed to be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel, but was moved because of the strikes happening at the venue.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show’s Reese Witherspoon

The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal

The Diplomat’s Keri Russell

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Tony Shalhoub

Poor Things’ Emma Stone

Past Lives director Celine Song

Maestro and Saltburn’s Carey Mulligan

The Bear’s Abby Elliott

Lessons in Chemistry’s Brie Larson

Barbie’s Will Ferrell

Succession’s Sarah Snook

Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos

David Duchovny

Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James

Loki’s Tom Hiddleston

Nyad’s Jodie Foster

Barbie’s Margot Robbie

American Fiction’s Sterling K. Brown

Meg Ryan

Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan

Poor Things’ Ramy Youssef

Rustin’s Colman Domingo

The Bear’s Lionel Boyce

Dan Levy

Fellow Travelers’ Matt Bomer

Maestro’s Bradley Cooper

The Color Purple’s Fantasia Barrino

Tom Holland

Mandy Moore

Alden Ehrenreich

The Morning Show’s Jon Hamm

May December’s Julianne Moore

Angela Bassett

Beef’s Ali Wong

Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike

Quiz Lady’s Awkwafina

Quiz Lady’s Sandra Oh

Justin Theroux

Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr.

Barbie’s Ariana Greenblatt

Barry’s Bill Hader

Beef’s Steven Yeun

Abigail Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Jesse Plemons

Succession’s Nicholas Braun

Fargo’s Joe Keery

Ava Phillippe

Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Jury Duty’s James Marsden

The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman

Loki’s Sophia Di Martino

Oppenheimer’s Emily Blunt

Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne

Kaley Cuoco

John Krasinski

The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti

Brendan Fraser

Poor Things’ Mark Ruffalo

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy

The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey

Shrinking’s Jason Segel

Barbie’s America Ferrera

Past Lives’ Greta Lee

Daisy Jones and the Six’s Camila Morrone

Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci

Kiefer Sutherland

Beef’s Young Mazino

Billie Eilish

David Oyelowo and wife Jessica

The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki

Finneas O’Connell

Ariana DeBose

Ke Huy Quan

Saltburn director Emerald Fennell

Henry Winkler

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan

Reservation Dogs’ Lane Factor

The Bear’s Liza Colon-Zayas

Reservation Dogs’ D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Reservation Dogs’ Devery Jacobs

Mark Ronson

Red carpet host Reece Feldman

American Fiction’s Erika Alexander

Reservation Dogs’ Paulina Alexis

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Cara Jade Myers

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’s Abby Ryder Fortson

Willa Fitzgerald

Bottoms director Emma Seligman

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Kevin Pollak

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Michael Zegen

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Luke Kirby

Wonka’s Calah Lane

Fellow Travelers’ Jelani Alladin

Fellow Travelers producer Robbie Rogers

Fellow Travelers’ Noah J. Ricketts

Murder at the End of the World’s Brit Marling

Giacomo Giannitotti

Star Trek: Strange New World’s Rebecca Romijn

Vanessa Morgan

Star Trek: Strange New World’s Anson Mount

Beef’s Maria Bello

Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Jillian Dion

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Janae Collins

Fargo’s Lamorne Morris

Bottoms’ Rachel Sennott

Star Trek: Picard’s Joseph Lee

The Holdovers’ Dominic Sessa

Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams

Never Have I Ever’s Richa Moorjani

Barbie’s Dua Lipa

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Caroline Aaron

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson

Jenny Slate

A Small Light’s Billie Boulet

Transformers’ Anthony Ramos

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Marin Hinkle

Oppenheimer’s David Krumholtz

Lenny Kravitz

The Bear’s Matty Matheson

Abbott Elementary’s Chris Perfetti

Star Trek: Strange New World’s Celia Rose Gooding

Rufus Sewell

Ashley Madekwe

The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks

Lessons In Chemistry’s Aja Naomi King

Lessons in Chemistry’s Lewis Pullman

Shrinking’s Jessica Williams

Fellow Travelers’ Allison Williams

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach

American Fiction’s Jeffrey Wright

Succession’s Kieran Culkin

May December’s Charles Melton

Carla Gugino

Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster