Sun, 14 January 2024 at 7:15 pm

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!

There are so many celebs in attendance at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and we have all the red carpet photos for you in one place!

The stars stepped out on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The show was supposed to be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel, but was moved because of the strikes happening at the venue.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

We’ll be updating this post all night long with more photos, so make sure to check back.

Head inside to check out the full list of celebs on the red carpet…

Keep scrolling to see the full list of celebs on the red carpet…

The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston at the Critics Choice Awards

The Morning Show’s Reese Witherspoon at the Critics Choice Awards

The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal at the Critics Choice Awards

The Diplomat’s Keri Russell at the Critics Choice Awards

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Tony Shalhoub at the Critics Choice Awards

Poor Things’ Emma Stone at the Critics Choice Awards

Past Lives director Celine Song at the Critics Choice Awards

Maestro and Saltburn’s Carey Mulligan at the Critics Choice Awards

The Bear’s Abby Elliott at the Critics Choice Awards

Lessons in Chemistry’s Brie Larson at the Critics Choice Awards

Barbie’s Will Ferrell at the Critics Choice Awards

Succession’s Sarah Snook at the Critics Choice Awards

Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos at the Critics Choice Awards

David Duchovny at the Critics Choice Awards

Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James at the Critics Choice Awards

Loki’s Tom Hiddleston at the Critics Choice Awards

Nyad’s Jodie Foster at the Critics Choice Awards

Barbie’s Margot Robbie at the Critics Choice Awards

American Fiction’s Sterling K. Brown at the Critics Choice Awards

Meg Ryan at the Critics Choice Awards

Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan at the Critics Choice Awards

Poor Things’ Ramy Youssef at the Critics Choice Awards

Rustin’s Colman Domingo at the Critics Choice Awards

The Bear’s Lionel Boyce at the Critics Choice Awards

Dan Levy at the Critics Choice Awards

Fellow Traveler’s Matt Bomer at the Critics Choice Awards

Maestro’s Bradley Cooper at the Critics Choice Awards

The Color Purple’s Fantasia Barrino at the Critics Choice Awards

Tom Holland at the Critics Choice Awards

Mandy Moore at the Critics Choice Awards

Alden Ehrenreich at the Critics Choice Awards

The Morning Show’s Jon Hamm at the Critics Choice Awards

May December’s Julianne Moore at the Critics Choice Awards

Angela Bassett at the Critics Choice Awards

Beef’s Ali Wong at the Critics Choice Awards

Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike at the Critics Choice Awards

Quiz Lady’s Awkwafina at the Critics Choice Awards

Quiz Lady’s Sandra Oh at the Critics Choice Awards

Justin Theroux at the Critics Choice Awards

Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr. at the Critics Choice Awards

Barbie’s Ariana Greenblatt at the Critics Choice Awards

Barry’s Bill Hader at the Critics Choice Awards

Beef’s Steven Yeun at the Critics Choice Awards

Abigail Spencer at the Critics Choice Awards

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Jesse Plemons at the Critics Choice Awards

Succession’s Nicholas Braun at the Critics Choice Awards

Fargo’s Joe Keery at the Critics Choice Awards

Ava Phillippe at the Critics Choice Awards

Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph at the Critics Choice Awards

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart at the Critics Choice Awards

Jury Duty’s James Marsden at the Critics Choice Awards

The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman at the Critics Choice Awards

Loki’s Sophia Di Martino at the Critics Choice Awards

Oppenheimer’s Emily Blunt at the Critics Choice Awards

Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne at the Critics Choice Awards

Kaley Cuoco at the Critics Choice Awards

John Krasinski at the Critics Choice Awards

The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti at the Critics Choice Awards

Brendan Fraser at the Critics Choice Awards

Poor Things’ Mark Ruffalo at the Critics Choice Awards

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy at the Critics Choice Awards

The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey at the Critics Choice Awards

Shrinking’s Jason Segel at the Critics Choice Awards

Barbie’s America Ferrera at the Critics Choice Awards

Past Lives’ Greta Lee at the Critics Choice Awards

Daisy Jones and the Six’s Camila Morrone at the Critics Choice Awards

Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci at the Critics Choice Awards

Kiefer Sutherland at the Critics Choice Awards

Beef’s Young Mazino at the Critics Choice Awards

Billie Eilish at the Critics Choice Awards

David Oyelowo and wife Jessica at the Critics Choice Awards

The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki at the Critics Choice Awards

Finneas O’Connell at the Critics Choice Awards

Ariana DeBose at the Critics Choice Awards

Ke Huy Quan at the Critics Choice Awards

Saltburn director Emerald Fennell at the Critics Choice Awards

Henry Winkler at the Critics Choice Awards

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri at the Critics Choice Awards

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan at the Critics Choice Awards

Reservation Dogs’ Lane Factor at the Critics Choice Awards

The Bear’s Liza Colon-Zayas at the Critics Choice Awards

Reservation Dogs’ D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai at the Critics Choice Awards

Reservation Dogs’ Devery Jacobs at the Critics Choice Awards

Mark Ronson at the Critics Choice Awards

Red carpet host Reece Feldman at the Critics Choice Awards

American Fiction’s Erika Alexander at the Critics Choice Awards

Reservation Dogs’ Paulina Alexis at the Critics Choice Awards

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Cara Jade Myers at the Critics Choice Awards

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal at the Critics Choice Awards

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’s Abby Ryder Fortson at the Critics Choice Awards

Willa Fitzgerald at the Critics Choice Awards

Bottoms director Emma Seligman at the Critics Choice Awards

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Kevin Pollak at the Critics Choice Awards

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Michael Zegen at the Critics Choice Awards

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Luke Kirby at the Critics Choice Awards

Wonka’s Calah Lane at the Critics Choice Awards

Fellow Travelers’ Jelani Alladin at the Critics Choice Awards

Fellow Travelers producer Robbie Rogers at the Critics Choice Awards

Fellow Travelers’ Noah J. Ricketts at the Critics Choice Awards

Murder at the End of the World’s Brit Marling at the Critics Choice Awards

Giacomo Giannitotti at the Critics Choice Awards

Star Trek: Strange New World’s Rebecca Romijn at the Critics Choice Awards

Vanessa Morgan at the Critics Choice Awards

Star Trek: Strange New World’s Anson Mount at the Critics Choice Awards

Beef’s Maria Bello at the Critics Choice Awards

Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter at the Critics Choice Awards

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Jillian Dion at the Critics Choice Awards

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Janae Collins at the Critics Choice Awards

Fargo’s Lamorne Morris at the Critics Choice Awards

Bottoms’ Rachel Sennott at the Critics Choice Awards

Star Trek: Picard’s Joseph Lee at the Critics Choice Awards

The Holdovers’ Dominic Sessa at the Critics Choice Awards

Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams at the Critics Choice Awards

Never Have I Ever’s Richa Moorjani at the Critics Choice Awards

Barbie’s Dua Lipa at the Critics Choice Awards

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Caroline Aaron at the Critics Choice Awards

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson at the Critics Choice Awards

Jenny Slate at the Critics Choice Awards

A Small Light’s Billie Boulet at the Critics Choice Awards

Transformers’ Anthony Ramos at the Critics Choice Awards

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Marin Hinkle at the Critics Choice Awards

Oppenheimer’s David Krumholtz at the Critics Choice Awards

Lenny Kravitz at the Critics Choice Awards

Matty Matheson at the Critics Choice Awards

The Bear’s Matty Matheson

Abbott Elementary’s Chris Perfetti at the Critics Choice Awards

Star Trek: Strange New World’s Celia Rose Gooding at the Critics Choice Awards

Rufus Sewell at the Critics Choice Awards

Ashley Madekwe at the Critics Choice Awards

The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks at the Critics Choice Awards

Lessons In Chemistry’s Aja Naomi King at the Critics Choice Awards

Lessons in Chemistry’s Lewis Pullman at the Critics Choice Awards

Shrinking’s Jessica Williams at the Critics Choice Awards

Fellow Travelers’ Allison Williams at the Critics Choice Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross at the Critics Choice Awards

The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach at the Critics Choice Awards

American Fiction’s Jeffrey Wright at the Critics Choice Awards

Succession’s Kieran Culkin at the Critics Choice Awards

May December’s Charles Melton at the Critics Choice Awards

Carla Gugino at the Critics Choice Awards

Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster at the Critics Choice Awards

Jon Cryer at the Critics Choice Awards

