Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List &amp; All the Fashion!

Chelsea Handler Shades Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Joke

Chris Evans &amp; Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 8:06 pm

Critics Choice Awards Best Dressed 2024 - Ranking the Top 20 Looks of the Night

Critics Choice Awards Best Dressed 2024 - Ranking the Top 20 Looks of the Night

More than 160 celebs were spotted on the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and we’ve narrowed the list down to our 20 favorite looks of the night.

Hollywood’s best and brightest stars walked the carpet on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Make sure to check out our post with photos of EVERY star making their red carpet arrival at the beginning of the night.

Margot Robbie, Barry Keoghan, and Cillian Murphy are some of the stars on the list, but can you guess who we named number one?

Browse through the slideshow to see our best dressed list for the Critics Choice Awards…

Photos: Getty
