Tom Hiddleston Says He's 'Very Proud' of Partner Zawe Ashton in New Movie 'The Marvels'

Tom Hiddleston is sharing some rare comments about his partner Zawe Ashton!

The 42-year-old actor and the 39-year-old actress met while working on the play Betrayal in London in 2019. They later reprised their roles on Broadway.

The couple confirmed their engagement in June 2022 and they welcomed their first child together in October 2022.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about season two of Loki, Tom gushed over Zawe, who stars in the new Marvel movie The Marvels.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Is there a secret connection between Loki season two and the film The Marvels?” Jimmy asked.

“I mean, there are connections. Some secret, some not-so-secret,” Tom answered “I don’t know what the fans think the secret connection is.”

While Jimmy concluded that that meant there was no connection between the two new Marvel projects, Tom was quick to point out his own personal connection to the movie.

“My other half is in The Marvels and I’m very proud of her. So there you go. That’s out this weekend,” Tom said.

In The Marvels, Zawe plays the villainous Dar-Benn.

Also during his appearance on The Tonight Show, Tom seemingly revealed an update on his future in the MCU.