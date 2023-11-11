Tom Hiddleston Seemingly Announces He's Done Playing Loki After 14 Years

Has Tom Hiddleston‘s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe come to an end?

On Friday night (November 10), the 42-year-old actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about season two of his Disney+ series Loki.

During the interview, Tom seemingly announced that he was done playing the role.

Keep reading to find out more…

Without giving away any spoilers, Tom explained why the end of season two might be the perfect time for him to walk away from playing Loki.

“I will say this, it all comes full circle,” Tom said. “It’s the conclusion to seasons one and two, and it’s also the conclusion to six films and 12 episodes and 14 years of my life. 14 years. I was 29 when I was cast, I’m 42 now. It’s been a journey.”

“In the finale, there are echoes and resonances of every version of Loki I’ve played,” he added.

“I think we all wonder if we’re in charge of our own story,” Tom continued. “Can a leopard change his spots? Do we have any free will? And in exercising your free will, you make choices in your own life… every choice you make adds up to the picture of your life. And do those choices inform your purpose? And I think all of us, as people, want happy lives but we also want lives with a purpose. And that’s really what the show is talking about.”

Last month, the Loki executive producer also addressed the future of Tom‘s character.

All six episodes of Loki season two are available for streaming on Disney+ now.