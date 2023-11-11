Is Rachel Skarsten Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Husband Alexandre Robicquet!

Rachel Skarsten is starring as Kate Gabriel in the new Hallmark Channel movie Christmas Island and if you were interested to know more about her personal life, we have you covered.

The 38-year-old actress has a long history with the Hallmark Channel and has starred in a bunch of movies for the network including The Royal Nanny, Timeless Love, and Marry Me at Christmas.

You might also recognize Rachel from her roles as Alice in Batwoman, Elizabeth of England in Reign, or Andrea in Fifty Shades of Grey.

So, who is Rachel married to?

Keep reading to find out more…

Rachel has been married to A.I. Stanford Researcher and Crossing Minds founder Alexandre Robicquet since May 2020!

Christmas Island premieres on Hallmark on Saturday night, Nov. 11 at 8/7c.

Check out some of Rachel and Alxandre’s cute Instagram photos below…