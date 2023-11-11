Matt Rife Reveals Sarah Silverman Has 'Always Been So Hot' to Him

Top Stories
Matt Rife is opening up about his longtime crush on Sarah Silverman!

During an interview on Barstool’s BFFs podcast, the 28-year-old comedian played a pretty revealing game of “F-ck Marry Kill.”

The options were three women comedians – Sarah, Nikki Glaser, and Whitney Cummings.

When explaining his reasoning behind his choices, Matt shared that he has always found Sarah “so hot.”

Keep reading to find out what he said…

Sarah has always been so hot to me,” he said on the podcast. “Like, even if you see footage from, like, the ’90s, her…like, the improv, the old footage…she has always been stunning, and I’ve met her a handful of times.”

Matt noted, “If I didn’t have a girlfriend, maybe I’d be more descriptive. But in the meantime, she’s gorgeous, she’s so funny, and she’s always been very nice to me.” (He is currently dating actress Jessica Lord.)

He ultimately decided to f-ck Sarah, marry Nikki, and kill Whitney.

Matt and Jessica recently made their red carpet debut while attending the 2023 Forbes Top Creators List Launch.

