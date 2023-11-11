Rihanna Debuts New Blonde Hair While Stepping Out for Dinner in L.A.

Rihanna is showing off her new look!

The 35-year-old “Love on the Brain” singer and Fenty Beauty founder debuted her new blonde hair while stepping out for dinner with some friends at San Vincente Bungalows on Thursday night (November 9) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

For her night out, Rihanna wore a camel-colored coat over a gray hoodie and distressed black jeans.

That same night, Rihanna‘s partner A$AP Rocky was seen wearing an all denim outfit as he stepped out with a few friends.

Last weekend, Rihanna and Rocky, also 35, were spotted out on a dinner date in Beverly Hills.

Back in September, Rihanna, Rocky, and their sons RZA Athelston and Riot Rose posed for an updated family portrait!

Click through the gallery inside for more photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepping out in Los Angeles…