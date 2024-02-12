James Kennedy's Girlfriend Ally Lewber Denies Accusations He Has Been Abusive To Her

Ally Lewber is speaking out about accusations that boyfriend James Kennedy has been abusive towards her.

The Vanderpump Rules star’s DJ boyfriend and co-star on the Bravo series has faced multiple allegations recently, and one of them that involves Ally was brought up during a recent podcast appearance.

While appearing on Scheananigans with her co-star Scheana Shay, Ally was given a chance to respond to recent comments made by fellow Bravolebrities Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp.

“I think it was two years ago now [after the MTV Movie & TV Awards]. And she said that they were heading to an afterparty at TomTom. And during that car ride there was an altercation between two people in the car, which made her and Teddi have to get out of the car,” Scheana recalled. “They had to separate the two individuals in the car. And [they] further suggested that James was involved, and now there’s rumors flying around that Teddi might have hinted at an altercation between you and James.”

Ally shut down the accusation that anything physical happened between them that night.

“That’s crazy to me that that’s the most asked question [for me]. That makes me really sad, because no, I’m good. That never happened. There was no physical altercation,” Ally said. “Yes, we were in the car together. I thought we were having fun. We were having fun. But then James and I did get into an argument, but there was no physical assault. I was not bleeding, and they didn’t have to get out of the car and separate us. So that didn’t happen. That’s all I’ll say on that.”

Ally did admit that her and James were both drinking that night, but no altercation happened. If you recall, in the recent season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, James shared that he is back to being sober from alcohol.

“He was still drinking. Yeah, we were all drunk in the back of that car. Yeah, that’s true,” she said. “But nothing happened physically. I mean, we went to TomTom. We showed up at TomTom and we had fun. It was, like, a good night. I don’t think that that was, like, the moment or, like, the night when we were like, ‘OK, drinking is not great.’”

“We would fight when we would drink. I would drink and pick [fights]. When you drink that much and in those environments, it is not great. That’s not who we really are. That’s an example of why he shouldn’t drink,” she added.

Ally then clarified that her and James are good.

“We’re good. We’re happy. He’s working on himself. I know in the past that he has anger issues. So I get it,” she said. “But I just want people to know that I’m good and I’m safe and I love him.”

On the podcast, Scheana noted that she wanted to give Ally a safe space to speak about anything.

“Thank you,” Ally said. “I’m like, do I go on my Instagram to say, ‘I’m good, guys?’ Like, I don’t know how to navigate these types of things. And this is something that’s very serious. And I do appreciate everyone worried about me. But I do want everyone to know I’m good.”

