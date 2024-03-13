Zayn Malik Announces New Album 'Room Under the Stairs,' First Single 'What I Am' Out March 15th

Zayn Malik has some exciting news!

The 31-year-old musician has been teasing a new song for the past week and now, he has officially announced his brand new album Room Under the Stairs.

Zayn shared what appears to be the album’s cover art, along with the release date and that it will be available to pre-order on Friday.

Over the past week, Zayn has been teasing the first single, titled “What I Am,” which is set to be released THIS Friday (March 15). Listen to a preview below!

Room Under the Stairs will be out in two months, on May 17th.

This will be Zayn‘s first new music since he released his single “Love Like This” in July 2023. In addition, this will be his first album since signing a new record deal with Mercury Records.

