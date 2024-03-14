Zayn Malik Recalls Saving Harry Styles From a Scary Stage Accident During Rare Interview

Zayn Malik opened up about a scary near-miss that involved Harry Styles during a concert in his One Direction days.

The 31-year-old “Pillow Talk” crooner sat down for a very rare interview while completing the Hot Ones challenge with Sean Evans. During it, he was asked about the worst technical difficulty that he’d ever experienced onstage.

Thankfully, nothing bad had ever happened to him directly. However, he did save his former bandmate from a very near mishap involving a pyro tool.

Keep reading to find out more…

“On stage, Harry was right next to a pyro, and the pyro was about to go off because they were on timers,” Zayn recalled. “And he had a towel over his head and he had his head over the pyro and he didn’t see that the pyro was there. So you see me like run from one side of the stage and just push him out the way. And the pyro kind of explodes in front of his face. That was real dangerous.”

He joked that it “makes me look great.” Luckily he was there to save the day and everything worked out alright!

Zayn also teased some information about his forthcoming album Room Under the Stairs.

“The new album is a very different sound to anything that I’ve ever put out before. It’s jut really raw and honest,” he said. “I hope people get that when they listen to it. I hope they get some insight into how I’m feeling and the things I’ve been going through over the last six, seven years while I’ve been writing this record. That’s the most important thing for me.”

Speaking of One Direction, see what the guys have said about reuniting.

Press play on the complete interview below…