Will One Direction Ever Reunite? Here's What Each Member Has Said About Their Future as a Band

It’s been years since One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus, and Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have all found success as solo stars. However, anticipation for a reunion is showing no signs of dying down going into 2024.

Just in 2023, almost every member of the group has been asked about the possibility of them getting back together to release new music.

In fact, there was already a major rumor that a reunion was planned, but it wound up being false.

As questions continue to swirl about the possibility, we went back and rounded up the most recent comments from each member of the group that relate to getting the band back together again.

Scroll through to see what each member of One Direction has had to say about a possible reunion…