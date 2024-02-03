'Suits' Secrets Only Superfans Know (Including Details About the Actor Who Auditioned for Meghan Markle's Role & the Spinoff that was Cancelled After 1 Season!)

Suits is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about shows of 2024, even though it’s been off air for years. With its awe-inspiring renaissance, we’re here to test your knowledge about what was going on behind the scenes of the smash success!

If you were unaware, appreciation for the show hit a fever pitch in 2023. The USA Network TV show received 18 billion minutes of stream time on Netflix in July alone. Unsurprisingly based on those numbers, it wound up being one of the most-watched shows of the year.

The show starred Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, alongside the likes of Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and more in an ensemble cast.

The renewed interest is so high, that it was recently announced that a reboot is in the works.

To celebrate, we did some digging and rustled up a bunch of secrets and facts about Suits that only a superfan would know. For instance, do you know who Meghan competed with for her role? What about the actor who petitioned to be added to the show? We can even tell you who had to carry an EpiPen on set and why!

Scroll through the slideshow to see all of the secrets and fun facts about Suits…