Rihanna Looks Effortlessly Cool in Black Leather During Night Out With Friends

Rihanna continues to prove that she is one of the most stylish and effortlessly cool celebrities of all time.

On Friday night (February 2), the 35-year-old “Diamonds” diva grabbed dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. She was easily the best-dressed star in the area.

Wearing a floor-length, black leather jacket, Rihanna displayed her love of street style during her night out.

Rihanna paired the attention-grabbing coat with a monochromatic black outfit. She wore studded black shoes, carried a black bag and capped off the outfit with a black baseball hat. She accessorized with touches of silver.

Her latest outing comes ahead of Grammys weekend. It isn’t clear if she’ll attend anything to celebrate Music’s Biggest Night. However, the singer just spent some time in France for Paris Fashion Week.

While there, she interacted with two Hollywood icons and met with a major political leader.

