Top Stories
Grammys Winner Predictions 2024: Our Picks For Every Major Category!

Grammys Winner Predictions 2024: Our Picks For Every Major Category!

Miley Cyrus Joins Lineup of Grammys 2024 Performers!

Miley Cyrus Joins Lineup of Grammys 2024 Performers!

20+ Celebrity Names You're Probably Saying Wrong - How to Properly Pronounce Rihanna, Travis Kelce &amp; More!

20+ Celebrity Names You're Probably Saying Wrong - How to Properly Pronounce Rihanna, Travis Kelce & More!

Usher Explains How He Plans to Honor Black Artists Who Came Before Him During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Usher Explains How He Plans to Honor Black Artists Who Came Before Him During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Sat, 03 February 2024 at 10:41 am

Rihanna Looks Effortlessly Cool in Black Leather During Night Out With Friends

Rihanna Looks Effortlessly Cool in Black Leather During Night Out With Friends

Rihanna continues to prove that she is one of the most stylish and effortlessly cool celebrities of all time.

On Friday night (February 2), the 35-year-old “Diamonds” diva grabbed dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. She was easily the best-dressed star in the area.

Wearing a floor-length, black leather jacket, Rihanna displayed her love of street style during her night out.

Keep reading to find out more…

Rihanna paired the attention-grabbing coat with a monochromatic black outfit. She wore studded black shoes, carried a black bag and capped off the outfit with a black baseball hat. She accessorized with touches of silver.

Her latest outing comes ahead of Grammys weekend. It isn’t clear if she’ll attend anything to celebrate Music’s Biggest Night. However, the singer just spent some time in France for Paris Fashion Week.

While there, she interacted with two Hollywood icons and met with a major political leader.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Rihanna in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna black leather look 01
rihanna black leather look 02
rihanna black leather look 03
rihanna black leather look 04
rihanna black leather look 05
rihanna black leather look 06
rihanna black leather look 07
rihanna black leather look 08
rihanna black leather look 09
rihanna black leather look 10
rihanna black leather look 11
rihanna black leather look 12
rihanna black leather look 13
rihanna black leather look 14
rihanna black leather look 15
rihanna black leather look 16
rihanna black leather look 17
rihanna black leather look 18
rihanna black leather look 19
rihanna black leather look 20
rihanna black leather look 21
rihanna black leather look 22
rihanna black leather look 23
rihanna black leather look 24
rihanna black leather look 25
rihanna black leather look 26
rihanna black leather look 27
rihanna black leather look 28
rihanna black leather look 29
rihanna black leather look 30
rihanna black leather look 31
rihanna black leather look 32
rihanna black leather look 33
rihanna black leather look 34
rihanna black leather look 35
rihanna black leather look 36
rihanna black leather look 37
rihanna black leather look 38
rihanna black leather look 39
rihanna black leather look 40
rihanna black leather look 41
rihanna black leather look 42
rihanna black leather look 43
rihanna black leather look 44
rihanna black leather look 45
rihanna black leather look 46
rihanna black leather look 47
rihanna black leather look 48
rihanna black leather look 49
rihanna black leather look 50
rihanna black leather look 51
rihanna black leather look 52
rihanna black leather look 53
rihanna black leather look 54
rihanna black leather look 55
rihanna black leather look 56
rihanna black leather look 57
rihanna black leather look 58
rihanna black leather look 59
rihanna black leather look 60
rihanna black leather look 61
rihanna black leather look 62
rihanna black leather look 63
rihanna black leather look 64
rihanna black leather look 65

Credit: The Hollywood JR, ShotbyNYP; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Rihanna