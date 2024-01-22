Rihanna, Natalie Portman, & Glenn Close Had the Best Reactions to Meeting Each Other in Paris!

Rihanna, Natalie Portman, and Glenn Close had the best time meeting each other!

The 35-year-old musician, the 42-year-old May December star, and the 76-year-old Fatal Attraction actress crossed paths on Monday (January 22) at the Dior Paris Fashion Week show.

A clip posted to X, showed the moment Rihanna and Natalie met!

Keep reading to find out more…

“I am a f–king fan,” Rihanna can be heard telling Natalie. “You’re one of the hottest b-tches in Hollywood forever. You do the most innocent look and I’m like AHHHH!”

Natalie responded with just as much praise for Rihanna.

“I’m going to blackout,” she joked. “I love you and I listen to your music all the time.”

The two stars then took a cute photo together!

Rihanna also shared a sweet moment with Glenn!

The 76-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to post about her encounter with the “Diamonds” singer.

“Meeting this QUEEN made my YEAR! @badgalriri,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of the two.

