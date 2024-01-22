Top Stories
Mon, 22 January 2024 at 1:10 pm

Rihanna, Natalie Portman, Anya Taylor Joy & More Celebs Attend Dior's Star-Studded Fashion Show!

So many celebrities were in attendance at the Dior Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 held at the Musee Rodin on Monday (January 22) in Paris, France.

Just some of the big names in attendance include Rihanna, Natalie Portman, Anya Taylor Joy, The Crown‘s Elizabeth Debicki, and more.

Glenn Close was also seen posing for photos with her The New Look co-stars Juliette Binoche and Ben Mendelsohn. The New Look is an Apple TV+ drama debuting on February 14.

The show “focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.”

Ben portrays Christian Dior, Juliette portrays Coco Chanel, and Glenn stars as Carmel Snow (who was the editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar from 1934 to 1958.)

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos of the celeb attendees…
Photos: Backgrid
