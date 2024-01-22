Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Find Out Who She's Cheering on Travis Kelce With!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Find Out Who She's Cheering on Travis Kelce With!

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

Razzie Awards 2024 Nominations Revealed &amp; There's So Many A-Listers Nominated This Year

Razzie Awards 2024 Nominations Revealed & There's So Many A-Listers Nominated This Year

3 One Chicago Cast Exits Confirmed for 2024, 'Chicago Fire' Showrunner Explains Why There's So Many Departures

3 One Chicago Cast Exits Confirmed for 2024, 'Chicago Fire' Showrunner Explains Why There's So Many Departures

Mon, 22 January 2024 at 1:40 pm

Lindsay Lohan Books Netflix Holiday Rom-Com 'Our Little Secret' Opposite Kristin Chenoweth & Ian Harding!

Lindsay Lohan Books Netflix Holiday Rom-Com 'Our Little Secret' Opposite Kristin Chenoweth & Ian Harding!

Lindsay Lohan has set her next movie, and it’s a Netflix rom com!

The film is titled Our Little Secret and stars Lindsay and Pretty Little LiarsIan Harding as exes who are forced to spend Christmas together after discovering their new partners are related!

Keep reading to find out more about the new film…

Kristin Chenoweth is also part of the cast, which includes Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan and Brian Unger.

The film is currently in production, Variety reports, but it looks like there’s no release date at this time.

This is not the first Christmas movie Lindsay has signed on for with Netflix. She had one that was released on the streaming service 2 years ago!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ash Santos, Brian Unger, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Ian Harding, Jake Brennan, Jon Rudnitsky, Katie Baker, Kristin Chenoweth, Lindsay Lohan