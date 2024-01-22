Lindsay Lohan Books Netflix Holiday Rom-Com 'Our Little Secret' Opposite Kristin Chenoweth & Ian Harding!

Lindsay Lohan has set her next movie, and it’s a Netflix rom com!

The film is titled Our Little Secret and stars Lindsay and Pretty Little Liars‘ Ian Harding as exes who are forced to spend Christmas together after discovering their new partners are related!

Keep reading to find out more about the new film…

Kristin Chenoweth is also part of the cast, which includes Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan and Brian Unger.

The film is currently in production, Variety reports, but it looks like there’s no release date at this time.

This is not the first Christmas movie Lindsay has signed on for with Netflix. She had one that was released on the streaming service 2 years ago!