Nicole Kidman Shares New Update on 'Big Little Lies' Season Three

Nicole Kidman is talking Big Little Lies!

Back in November 2023, the 56-year-old actress confirmed that a third season of the hit HBO series was in the works.

While attending the premiere of her new series Expats, Nicole shared a new update on how the planning process is going.

“We’re at work on it,” Nicole told Variety before adding that she and co-star and co-producer Reese Witherspoon are “texting every day” about it.

“And there’s a timeline and we’re doing it,” Nicole said.

“We can’t say anything more,” Nicole continued. “We’ve got to start keeping our mouths shut…We’ve got to button it.”

