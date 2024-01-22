Nicole Kidman Shares New Update on 'Big Little Lies' Season Three

Top Stories
Mon, 22 January 2024 at 1:47 pm

Nicole Kidman is talking Big Little Lies!

Back in November 2023, the 56-year-old actress confirmed that a third season of the hit HBO series was in the works.

While attending the premiere of her new series Expats, Nicole shared a new update on how the planning process is going.

“We’re at work on it,” Nicole told Variety before adding that she and co-star and co-producer Reese Witherspoon are “texting every day” about it.

“And there’s a timeline and we’re doing it,” Nicole said.

“We can’t say anything more,” Nicole continued. “We’ve got to start keeping our mouths shut…We’ve got to button it.”

Fellow Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley recently shared what she would like to see for her character in season three.
